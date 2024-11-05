Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $88.96 and last traded at $90.02. Approximately 721,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,108,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

