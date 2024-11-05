XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.21. XCHG shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 2,053 shares.
XCHG Stock Down 6.7 %
XCHG Company Profile
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XCHG
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.