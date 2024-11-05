Xponential Fitness, Inc., a prominent player in the fitness industry, disclosed in a recently filed 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Mr. Ryan Junk tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer effective November 4, 2024. The departure of Mr. Junk signifies a change in the executive leadership of the company, marking a significant event as outlined in the filing dated November 1, 2024.
The company, known for its diversified portfolio of fitness brands, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, YogaSix, and Row House, has been making notable strides in the health and wellness sector. The resignation of Mr. Junk from his role as Chief Operating Officer is a development that will be closely monitored within the industry.
The filing further indicated that John Meloun, the Chief Financial Officer of Xponential Fitness, Inc., signed the report on November 4, 2024, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Xponential Fitness, Inc.’s ability to navigate this transition and its strategic response in filling the vacancy left by Mr. Junk will be closely watched by investors and industry observers as the company moves forward in its operations and growth strategies.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
