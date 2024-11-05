Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,341 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $166,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.