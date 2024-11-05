YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 168,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 932,212 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 482,178 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

