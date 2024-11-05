Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. 1,008,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. Yum China has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

