Zentry (ZENT) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Zentry has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $98.00 million and $4.04 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 6,099,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01683542 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,451,223.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

