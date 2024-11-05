ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ZIM shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

ZIM Stock Performance

ZIM Company Profile

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

