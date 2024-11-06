1,028 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VGT stock opened at $594.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $581.32 and a 200-day moving average of $563.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $425.99 and a 12-month high of $612.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

