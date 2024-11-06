11,522 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 763.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

