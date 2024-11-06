1,183 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $156.79 and a one year high of $201.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.