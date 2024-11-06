1,553 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

