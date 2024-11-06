1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

