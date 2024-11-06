1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

