1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after buying an additional 767,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,410 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,136.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 632.1% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,771,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $108.42.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.