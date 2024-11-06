1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 27,585 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,585 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

