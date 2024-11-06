1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 525 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

ISRG opened at $515.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $523.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.59.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

