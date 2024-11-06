22,656 Shares in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Purchased by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. AlTi Global makes up 0.0% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AlTi Global

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $104,281.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,012,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,855.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $25,787.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,096.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 27,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,012,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,855.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $269,227 and sold 165,067 shares valued at $665,049. Corporate insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of ALTI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 33,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,399. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $692.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

