2,558 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

