2,561 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

