30,674 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

