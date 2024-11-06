43,350 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.3% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,038,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 473,608 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 380,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 455,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 49.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

OWL stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

