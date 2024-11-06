5,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

