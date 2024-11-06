825 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Stryker comprises 0.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 3,210.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.70. 152,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.66 and a 200-day moving average of $344.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $266.93 and a 12 month high of $375.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,068 shares of company stock worth $3,693,972 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

