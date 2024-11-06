8,390 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.