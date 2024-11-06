8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.82.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 8X8 from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $352.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
