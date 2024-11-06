8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Announces Earnings Results

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. 8X8 updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 153,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,030. The firm has a market cap of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Wedbush raised 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.