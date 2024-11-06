Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $10.15. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 109,578 shares traded.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.