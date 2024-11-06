Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $63.99 million and $2.41 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74,145.46 or 1.00209348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,149,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,749,994 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,149,999,994 with 1,138,749,994 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05534995 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,980,120.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.