ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

