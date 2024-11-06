aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. aelf has a total market cap of $254.28 million and $6.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,986,254 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

