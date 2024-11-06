aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $243.85 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $243.85 million and $4.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,986,254 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

