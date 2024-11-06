AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 5.8% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:KO opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Discover the 3 Best-Performing Biotech IPO Stocks of 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hims & Hers: Why This Healthcare Stock’s Growth Makes It a Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Astera Labs’ Big Stock Jump: Can the Growth Be Sustained?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.