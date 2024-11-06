Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.85

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $731,595.04 and $19.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00058898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00005974 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

