Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

TSE AC opened at C$22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

