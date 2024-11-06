Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %
Airbnb stock opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
