Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 360.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 729,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,084,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 37,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,552 shares of company stock worth $34,433,848 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

