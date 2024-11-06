Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,008.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,913.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,619.96. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $900.01 and a 52 week high of $2,103.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

