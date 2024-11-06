Amalgamated Bank Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

