Amalgamated Bank Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina by 41.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,068,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $284,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

ILMN stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

