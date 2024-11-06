Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,337.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $874.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,368.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

