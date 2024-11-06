Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 255.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

AON stock opened at $368.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.