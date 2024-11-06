American Capital Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 126.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.85. 1,144,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.