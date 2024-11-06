American Capital Advisory LLC Buys 307 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5,116.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,682. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $250.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

