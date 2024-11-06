American Capital Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Capital Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SDY traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $140.95. 55,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

