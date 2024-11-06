American Capital Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 334,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,026,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.03. 12,572,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,377,961. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $369.05 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.09.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

