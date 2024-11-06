American Capital Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4,792.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Five Below by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,379.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $8.17 on Wednesday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 757,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,734. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

