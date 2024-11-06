American Capital Advisory LLC Raises Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,674,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 39,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.