American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 14,433 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 250,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 200,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

