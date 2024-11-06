American Capital Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Capital Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. 626,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,856. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

